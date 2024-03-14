France vs England – Six Nations 2024: Red Rose end campaign in huge ‘Le Crunch’ match against Le Bleus – FREE stream

England will wrap up their 2024 Six Nations campaign with a crucial clash against France, known as ‘Le Crunch’. England comes into this match off the back of a thrilling 23-22 victory over Ireland, denying them a Grand Slam. Despite France’s recent impressive form, including a huge win over Wales, England will be looking to avenge their 53-10 defeat to the French during the 2023 Six Nations. The match will take place on Saturday, March 16 at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, with coverage available on ITV 1 in the UK. England’s only change sees Elliot Daly replacing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the wing, while France remains unchanged from their previous match. France are the favorites to win, but England will be looking to finish their campaign strong.

