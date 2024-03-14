Four in 10 blame their partner for an interrupted night’s sleep – with chief moans from snoring to duvet hogging

A recent survey of 2,000 adults who share a bed with their partner revealed that four in 10 people blame their other half for interruptions to their sleep, citing snoring, restlessness, and duvet hogging as chief disturbances. The study also found that more than a quarter of couples do not go to bed at the same time, leading to potential disruptions. Technology use, such as electronic devices and late-night TV watching, was identified as a common cause of sleep disturbances, with 36 percent believing technology negatively impacts their sleep. To address these challenges, Premier Inn has released a sleep etiquette guide with tips from sleep expert Hannah Shore. The guide includes suggestions on incorporating technology into bedtime routines without disturbing your partner, such as using relaxation apps, white noise machines, and blue light filters. Additionally, the brand has launched a new Rest Easy Stories podcast series narrated by Sir Lenny Henry to help listeners relax and drift off to sleep.

