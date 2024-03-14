Former Pokémon Lawyer Exposes Nintendo’s Crackdown on Fan Games

What needs to happen for a Pokémon fan project to enter The Pokémon Company’s radar? A former lawyer explains.

When one of the most important and profitable franchises in entertainment history is in your hands, one becomes reserved. The Pokémon Company and Nintendo often shut down many fan projects related to the saga. What’s behind this behavior?

Well, the truth is that thanks to a former Pokémon lawyer, we have been able to delve deeper into this modus operandi by the great N and The Pokémon Company. In an interview with Aftermath, Don McGowan has elaborated on the topic.

The former director of legal affairs at The Pokémon Company has offered details about his time at companies like Bungie, Microsoft Game Studios, and The Pokémon Company, making it clear in the latter case that “nobody likes to sue fans.”

How The Pokémon Company shuts down fan projects

The lawyer discussed the company’s approach regarding cease and desist letters to fan projects and how he works to identify these games, mods, and other related content.

“I was sitting in my office minding my own business when someone from the company would send me a link to a news article, or I would come across it myself.”

“I teach Entertainment Law at the University of Washington and I tell my students this: the worst thing in the world is when your ‘fan’ project gets in the press because now I know about you,” he said.

However, appearing in the press does not mean the end of this fan project… Various aspects come into play, such as whether that game is receiving funding or if it intends to generate any kind of profit.

“But that’s not the end of the equation. You don’t send a cease and desist right away. You wait to see if they receive funding (for a while). Kickstarter or similar; if they get funded, that’s when you get involved. Nobody likes to sue fans.”

All of this is closely related to Palworld. Not long ago, the creators of Pokémon were talking about Palworld and stated that they would investigate it and take measures to protect their intellectual property.

Although Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are not the only companies shutting down fan projects. Capcom also has its own crusade against mods and games created by Resident Evil fans, for example.