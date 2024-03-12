Former Liverpool ace reacts to news which could leave ‘Pep and Arteta gutted’

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison is excited about Michael Edwards returning to the club as CEO of Football, a move that could disappoint Manchester City and Arsenal. Hutchison believes Edwards should try to convince Jurgen Klopp to stay and promises big signings. Liverpool is already looking for Klopp’s replacement, with Xabi Alonso being their top choice. Edwards’ return should ease the transition between eras at Liverpool, as he is a respected operator who knows the club well. Klopp’s departure does not necessarily mean a period of struggle for Liverpool, as there are many emerging young managers available. Overall, Edwards’ return is seen as a positive step for the club’s future.

