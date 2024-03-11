‘For 1st time I’m not in debt,’ says man who cried after $150k lottery win – but he’ll lose $50k immediately under rule

Charles Stallard of Valley Station, Kentucky was thrilled to win $150,000 from a scratch-off lotto ticket he purchased while grocery shopping. He was shocked by his win, which allowed him to pay off his debt and become stress-free. Stallard plans on using his financial freedom to relax and spend time fishing. However, he had to pay a large portion of his winnings to taxes, leaving him with $108,000. The store where he purchased the winning ticket, Price Less Foods, will receive a $1,500 award for selling the winning ticket. Despite having to pay taxes, Stallard is grateful for his winnings and the relief it has brought him.

