Football’s first openly-gay star, 24, gets engaged to electrician partner with incredible proposal on pitch

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo, who made headlines last year as football’s first openly gay player, has now announced his engagement to his partner Leighton Morrell with a heartwarming on-pitch proposal at Adelaide United’s stadium. Cavallo expressed gratitude towards his club for providing a safe space in football and thanked fans for their support. The brave midfielder came out as gay in 2021, sharing his struggles and journey towards self-acceptance in an emotional message. Cavallo’s engagement has been met with widespread congratulations and support from fans and fellow footballers alike, with many commending his courage and authenticity.

