Fixing Duplicate WhatsApp Photos on iPhone: Causes & Tips

Are you noticing a strange glitch on your iPhone after updating to iOS 17.4? If you’re a WhatsApp user, you might have spotted something peculiar: your received images are cloning themselves! That’s right, each photo that lands in your messaging app is being duplicated, hogging precious space on your device. This can be especially overwhelming if you’re a social butterfly, flitting through multiple group chats flooded with memes and pictures.

But don’t worry, there’s a fix for this doubling dilemma, and it’s quite straightforward. The issue seems to crop up for those who have the “automatic download” feature for WhatsApp images switched on—a setting that is on by default. Until Apple smooths out this software snag, there’s a handy workaround you can use.

Here’s what you can do: pop open your WhatsApp and duck into the settings. Once there, find your way to “Chats,” then look for the “Save to Camera Roll” option and toggle it off. This will stop your WhatsApp images from being automatically saved to your phone’s gallery, which means no more twin photos taking up residence in your memory.

But wait, there’s more! If you’ve already accumulated a gallery of doppelganger images, iOS has a feature that can help you tidy up. Introduced in iOS 16, the “Duplicates” album in your Photos app is a neat tool that corrals all your redundant images in one place. You can browse through and verify that the photos are indeed carbon copies by checking their sizes. To de-clutter, simply hit the “Merge” option next to each image pair, and voilà, you’ll have a more streamlined, duplicate-free photo collection.

Remember, managing your digital storage can be a cinch with a few taps here and there. Stay tuned for updates on these and other quirky tech tidbits; we’ve got your back, tech enthusiasts and meme lovers alike!