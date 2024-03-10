First-base is position with depth

First base is a deep position in fantasy baseball, with elite options like Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson at the top. However, if you miss out on them, there are some up-and-coming players to target in the mid-to-late rounds. Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson had a strong second half last season and is working on improving his plate discipline. Kansas City’s Vinnie Pasquantino also has power and plate discipline, making him a valuable late-round pick. While top-tier first basemen are desirable, these sleeper picks can provide power and production later in the draft.

Read more