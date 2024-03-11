Final Fantasy XVI PC Release Nearing Optimization Phase

Square Enix is looking to bring Final Fantasy XVI to the PC ecosystem after its initial launch on PS5. In a recent interview with producer Naoki Yoshida and director Takeo Kujiraoka, it was revealed that the PC version is in the final phases of development.

Yoshida mentioned that they are currently working on the final optimization phases of the game. He also hinted that the PC version will require a powerful system to run the game smoothly. While there is no official release date yet, Yoshida asked for more time before making any announcements.

One exciting news is that Final Fantasy XVI on PC will have a demo released in advance of the game. Yoshida assured fans that the demo will be available sooner rather than later, hinting that it won’t be a long wait.

Overall, Final Fantasy fans can look forward to playing the game on PC soon, as Square Enix is making progress in the development of the PC version. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and specifications of Final Fantasy XVI for PC.

