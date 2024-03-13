Final Fantasy XVI PC Release – High Specs & Demo Coming!

Get ready, Final Fantasy fans! There’s some exciting news about the much-anticipated “Final Fantasy XVI.” Just like its predecessor, the iconic “Final Fantasy VII Remake,” this new installment is set to grace the PlayStation with exclusivity. However, PC gamers, don’t fret! A PC version is also in the works for release sometime later, although the exact date remains a tantalizing mystery.

In a recent chat with Game Informer, Naoki Yoshida, the game’s producer, shared some juicy tidbits about the game’s progress. Square Enix isn’t just moving along; they’re also planning to drop a demo for us soon! Although Yoshida steered clear of giving away too much, he did drop a hint suggesting that when it comes to the PC version, you might need to brace yourself for some pretty hefty system requirements.

“As for where we’re at in development,” Yoshida says, “we’re in the final stretch – the optimization phase. When we can unleash the PC version hinges on this; the system requirements and specs that players will need. So, we’re hammering out those details. But brace yourselves – it looks like they’re going to be pretty high.”

On top of that, Yoshida reveals a tantalizing prospect. There’s an intention to launch a demo for the PC version as well. “I can’t spill the beans on when that’s going to drop,” he continues, “but I feel like we’ll have more to say before you know it.”

But here’s the kicker – when precisely can we expect “Final Fantasy XVI” to hit the PC? According to Yoshida, it’s right around the corner! “One thing’s for sure: it’s not light-years away. We’re not talking a year or two. It’s likely sooner than that. So, keep your eyes peeled,” he assures fans.

Currently, “Final Fantasy XVI” is a console exclusive treasure lying within the halls of PS5. The game, which has been enriching its story with downloadable content (DLC), recently released “Echoes of the Fallen,” its first story expansion. And guess what? More content is barreling down the pipe with the second DLC, “The Rising Tides,” expected to hit this spring. Set to offer a hearty 10-hour adventure, it promises the thrill of confronting Leviathan and unfolds a storyline that parallels the events leading up to the game’s grand finale.

In other Square Enix news, the company has just launched “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” for the PS5, adding yet another chapter to the company’s storied franchise.

So, there you have it – if you’re eagerly waiting to dive into “Final Fantasy XVI” on your PC, it sounds like you won’t be waiting in the wings for too long. With whispers of a demo on the horizon and a release date that’s closer than you might think, it’s time to start preparing your gaming rig for the adventure of a lifetime. With the promise of high specs and groundbreaking content, the next chapter in the Final Fantasy saga looks set to be as epic as ever. Stay tuned for more updates – it’s an exciting time to be a fan!