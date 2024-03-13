Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: The Century’s Renaissance

The Renaissance of the Century

In the year 1997, Final Fantasy VII was released, a video game that marked a turning point in the industry. On one hand, for the Final Fantasy saga itself, which, after a long association with Nintendo consoles, made the leap to PlayStation to take advantage of the world of possibilities offered by its 32-bit power and CD-Rom format. On the other hand, for the European audience, which had not been able to enjoy a saga very much rooted in the Japanese market until then. That J-RPG was a visual, playable, and narrative discovery like never before.

The game made such an impact that as console generations passed, the audience never stopped asking Square Enix for a remake. The company not only took up the challenge but also raised the stakes by deciding that updating it was worth considering as a trilogy. The project confirmation at E3 in 2015 became one of the most legendary moments in video game history. In 2020, the first chapter arrived, Final Fantasy VII Remake. Four years later, it’s time for the second, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which has been acclaimed by critics and is already the top contender for the best game of 2024.