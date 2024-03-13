Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: The Century’s Renaissance

The Renaissance of the Century
In the year 1997, Final Fantasy VII was released, a video game that marked a turning point in the industry. On one hand, for the Final Fantasy saga itself, which, after a long association with Nintendo consoles, made the leap to PlayStation to take advantage of the world of possibilities offered by its 32-bit power and CD-Rom format. On the other hand, for the European audience, which had not been able to enjoy a saga very much rooted in the Japanese market until then. That J-RPG was a visual, playable, and narrative discovery like never before.
The game made such an impact that as console generations passed, the audience never stopped asking Square Enix for a remake. The company not only took up the challenge but also raised the stakes by deciding that updating it was worth considering as a trilogy. The project confirmation at E3 in 2015 became one of the most legendary moments in video game history. In 2020, the first chapter arrived, Final Fantasy VII Remake. Four years later, it’s time for the second, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which has been acclaimed by critics and is already the top contender for the best game of 2024.
The Dream Team of Square Enix
In the video game industry, it is common for updated versions of classic games to be developed by different teams than those who created the original work, especially if the time span is very considerable. In the case of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, twenty-seven years have passed since the debut of the original game, but surprisingly, the core development team has remained the same, with up to four key figures involved.
This legendary member of Square Enix was the director of the original Final Fantasy VII, as well as the third and eighth installments of the saga or the mythical Chrono Trigger. Since Hironobu Sakaguchi’s departure from Squaresoft and since the release of Final Fantasy X, he has been the series producer and, therefore, the man in charge of all the management and approvals of the series.
This legendary member of Square Enix was the director of the original Final Fantasy VII, as well as the third and eighth installments of the saga or the mythical Chrono Trigger. Since Hironobu Sakaguchi’s departure from Squaresoft and since the release of Final Fantasy X, he has been the series producer and, therefore, the man in charge of all the management and approvals of the series.
He is the other great legend of current Square Enix. His characteristic designs have defined a large part of the identity of both the Final Fantasy saga and, especially, Kingdom Hearts. In the 1997 game, he was the character designer and, in addition to that role, he has also taken on the role of creative director and, therefore, has ultimate authority over remake-related decisions.
The original writer of Final Fantasy VII left Square Enix to start his own company, Stellavista Ltd., but the company has continued to call on him to write a good portion of the saga’s scripts, including spin-offs like Crisis Core or Before Crisis. For the remake mega-project, his characteristic pen has also been enlisted.
The final key member of the original development team who is back in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is this musician, to whom we owe much of the melodies of our life. He is no longer part of Square Enix, but continues to collaborate with the company. He has arranged many of the 1997 scores and even new tracks, such as the essential No Promises to Keep.