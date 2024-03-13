Final days until Walmart closes store in major city after ‘underperformance’ with liquidation sales coming soon

Walmart announced the closure of a store in Sacramento due to underperformance. The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Granite Bay will shut down on April 12, with liquidation sales expected. The closure is part of Walmart’s review process to ensure financial expectations are met at their over 5,000 locations nationwide. Employees at the store have the option to transfer to other locations or receive a severance package. This closure is part of Walmart’s overall strategy to close underperforming stores while also opening new locations and renovating existing ones. Customers should stay tuned for more information on liquidation sale discounts.

