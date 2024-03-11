Feyenoord stars play rock, paper, scissors over who takes free-kick – and ‘genius’ move completely tricks goalkeeper

Feyenoord’s Quilindschy Hartman and Santiago Gimenez tricked a goalkeeper by playing rock, paper, scissors for a free-kick during their team’s Eredivisie win over Heracles. The left-footed players deceived the opposition by pretending Gimenez would take the kick, only for right-footed Igor Paixao to score instead. Fans and commentators praised the clever tactic, with one calling it genius and another impressed by the players’ quick thinking. The win helped Feyenoord maintain their second-place position in the Eredivisie standings.

Read more