FBI director ‘very concerned’ about ‘ISIS ties’ to human smuggling network

FBI Director Christopher Wray has raised concerns about a human smuggling network with ties to ISIS terrorists using the southern border to enter the US. The FBI and other federal authorities are actively investigating this network and its potential threat. Wray mentioned a specific network with ISIS ties that they are investigating, along with other cases of asylum-seekers aided by smugglers with ISIS connections. There are worries about terrorists potentially being among the 1.8 million individuals who illegally entered the US without being caught last year. The number of apprehensions at the US-Mexico border has been steadily increasing, with nearly 2.5 million individuals apprehended in fiscal 2023, and an estimated 670,000 “gotaways”.

