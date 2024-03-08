Father of SoCal Marine killed in 2021 Kabul airport bombing arrested for disrupting Biden’s SOTU

The father of a U.S. Marine killed in the Kabul airport bombing disrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address by shouting out the name of the entrance to the airport where his son was killed. Steven K. Nikoui, the father of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, was arrested for causing a disturbance. Nikoui was invited to the address by Florida Republican Rep. Brian Mast, who criticized Biden for not mentioning the names of the 13 service members killed in the bombing. Capitol Police said causing a disruption in Congress is illegal, and Nikoui was charged with a misdemeanor offense.

Read more