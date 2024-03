Fashion fans are raving about a flattering and stylish dress from M&S that is perfect for all body types. The Jersey Polka Dot V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress has received rave reviews for its comfortable fit and flattering shape. It can be dressed up or down for any occasion and is available in sizes 6 to 24. Customers are loving the quality and style of the dress, which is priced at £35. With sizes selling out quickly, shoppers will need to act fast to get their hands on this popular piece.

Read more