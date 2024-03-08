Eyewitness News confronts NYC Comptroller about denial of couple’s claim for car totaled in NYPD pursuit

Eyewitness News 7 On Your Side Investigates is working to help a Brooklyn couple whose parked car was totaled during an NYPD high-speed pursuit. The New York City Comptroller’s Office is refusing to pay for the damage, despite evidence showing the police car caused the crash. The couple is facing mounting storage fees for their car and are unable to afford an attorney to pursue legal action. The Comptroller’s Office claimed a third party may be responsible for the damage, but the couple has not been able to find any resolution. The Rizers are struggling to find a way to hold the city accountable for the damage to their vehicle.

