Experience epic space battles in the upcoming RTS Falling Frontier

We are just a couple of months away from the release of Homeworld 3, but there are plenty of other exciting video games in the genres of strategy, science fiction, and space battles that we can look forward to in the near future. Recently, a new gameplay video from Falling Frontier, an RTS game for PC, was unveiled.

For those who are unfamiliar with Falling Frontier, it offers a unique genre experience centered around exploration, logistics, and ship design. The game sets the stage with a military expedition that has established its first spaceport in orbit around a new world, only to discover that they are not alone. Rival factions from different planets have also arrived in the same solar system, leading to ancient colonial wars between Earth, Titan, Venus, and other factions that have divided humanity.

One standout feature of Falling Frontier is the detailed planetary bombardment showcased in an extensive gameplay video exclusively shared through IGN. The video captures the epic level of intensity that the developers aim to deliver in the game.

Unfortunately, the video does not provide a release date, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its arrival with a vague promise of “coming soon.” With its support for mods, players can look forward to creating and experiencing diverse war scenarios reminiscent of other popular sagas once the game is available in stores.

Overall, Falling Frontier promises to be a thrilling addition to the world of real-time strategy games, offering a rich gameplay experience that combines strategy, science fiction, and intense space battles. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated title.