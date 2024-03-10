‘Expect nothing else’… BBC pundit blown away by ‘brilliant’ £22m Tottenham Hotspur player v Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min received praise from Conor Coady after his impressive performance against Aston Villa. Son scored a goal and provided two assists in Tottenham’s 4-0 victory. Coady described Son as a brilliant player and highlighted his consistent excellence in front of goal. The South Korean’s impact on the team has been significant, especially considering his bargain price of £22 million in 2015. Son’s performance has solidified his position as one of Tottenham’s best-ever signings.

Read more