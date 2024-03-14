Exclusive Discount on Your Reservation.

The announcement of the iPhone 15 Pro Max a few months ago confirmed that several video games would have a mobile version available on the latest Apple model. The first game to make this transition was the remake of Resident Evil 4, and it was revealed that the next game to follow suit would be Death Stranding, originally scheduled for release at the end of last year.

However, due to a last-minute delay, the release of Death Stranding was postponed to early 2024. Now, the exact release date has been confirmed to be January 30th. On that day, players will be able to purchase Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions’ masterpiece from the App Store, allowing them to play it on the powerful iPhone as well as on iPads and Macs compatible with the M series chip.

The version of the game that will be released is the Director’s Cut, which includes new missions related to the main story, new weapons, equipment, vehicles, a shooting range for practice, a career mode to test driving skills, and a new battle mode focused on combat and stealth.

Additionally, the Director’s Cut edition includes collaborations with other titles such as Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077. Players interested in purchasing the game can take advantage of a 50% discount on reservations, making it available for 19.99 euros before the price increases to 39.99 euros.

This release offers a great opportunity for fans to enjoy Death Stranding on their mobile devices. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience this acclaimed game on the go.