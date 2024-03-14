Exciting News: Final Fantasy VII Remake Collab with Final Fantasy XIV

The Final Fantasy franchise is currently experiencing an exceptional moment, with its latest video games and releases meeting the expectations of the community. Square Enix has big plans for the saga, and one of their recent works, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, has been well-received. It seems that there may be more crossover content from this JRPG in one of the most popular MMOs among players.

Naoki Yoshida, the director of Final Fantasy XIV, recently spoke to the media about his plans for the MMO. He expressed his desire to incorporate content from Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth into the game. However, there may be a delay in this collaboration as Part 3 of the remake series has not been released yet.

Yoshida mentioned that they have many plans and ideas to incorporate various elements from the Final Fantasy series into Final Fantasy XIV. He specifically expressed his wish to include content from Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth but acknowledged the need to wait for the development of the remake series to progress before moving forward with the crossover.

Yoshida’s enthusiasm for a crossover between Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth, and Final Fantasy XIV is evident. He stated that he would be delighted to collaborate once the Remake series is completed and encouraged players to support the FF7 Remake series to make this collaboration happen sooner. Additionally, a collaboration with Final Fantasy XVI was also announced for Final Fantasy XIV, featuring a special mission with Clive.

Overall, fans can look forward to potential crossover content between Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth, and Final Fantasy XIV in the future. It’s an exciting prospect that could further enhance the experience for players of both games.