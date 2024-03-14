‘Excellent’… Harry Redknapp has already delivered his verdict on Liverpool-bound Richard Hughes

Liverpool are reportedly set to bring in Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes as their next sporting director. Hughes, who currently serves as the director of football at Bournemouth, has earned praise for his recruitment skills. He previously worked with Michael Edwards at Portsmouth during the Harry Redknapp era, and Redknapp has spoken highly of Hughes’ knowledge of players around the world. Edwards, who has returned to Liverpool as the CEO of Football for the Fenway Sports Group, is said to have lined up Hughes for the role. With his Italian connections and endorsement from both Edwards and Redknapp, fans may have confidence in Hughes making a big impact at Anfield.

Read more