Ex-LSU star Alexis Morris slams Tigers for South Carolina melee

Former LSU guard Alexis Morris made headlines after criticizing her former team following an on-court brawl during the SEC championship between the Lady Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks. Morris, who played a key role in LSU’s 2023 NCAA championship, expressed that the team lacks leadership and implied that the incident would not have happened if she were still playing. The brawl occurred when LSU guard Flau’Jae Johnson fouled a Gamecocks player, leading to a heated confrontation that involved bench-clearing and Morris’ brother jumping onto the court. Despite the tension, Morris has not received any public response from her former teammates. Morris currently plays for the Harlem Globetrotters after being released by the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.

