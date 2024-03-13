Ex-Activision CEO Eyes TikTok Purchase with OpenAI Head

Bobby Kotick, the former CEO of Activision Blizzard, found himself stepping down from his role at the end of last year, amidst a storm of controversies that included workplace and sexual harassment issues within the company. His departure coincided with Microsoft finalizing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard on December 29, 2023. But Kotick isn’t one to stay out of the headlines for long, and fresh rumors are surfacing about his next big move.

Word has it, according to a scoop by The Wall Street Journal, that Kotick has his sights set on a major purchase: the ever-popular social network TikTok, beloved by younger audiences the world over.

The story unfolds against the backdrop of American legislative drama, where a proposed law could very well lead to the prohibition of TikTok on U.S. soil unless the app is sold. This potential ban has come as quite the shock to TikTok, and understandably, it’s piqued the interest of various high-profile buyers who see an opportunity in the face of the app’s uncertain future in the States.

Imagine this: Bobby Kotick and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, joining forces to acquire TikTok. The Wall Street Journal has hinted that Kotick has already expressed his interest to Zhang Yiming, the executive at ByteDance — the parent company of TikTok. This potential purchase wouldn’t come cheap, with estimates running into the several hundred million dollars. But teaming up with Altman isn’t just about pooling resources; there’s a strategic angle to consider. OpenAI, with its focus on developing artificial intelligence, could leverage TikTok to further its AI training programs, capitalizing on the massive data well that comes with such a widely-used application.

TikTok, caught in the crossfire, has released a statement stressing the gravity of this legislation, which it views as a direct threat to the constitutional right to free expression for some 170 million Americans. The platform’s elimination could wreak havoc, impeding businesses, artists, and creators who rely on it to reach audiences and secure their livelihoods.

While details are still emerging, and nothing is set in stone, the prospect of a Kotick-Altman collaboration to acquire TikTok paints an interesting picture of what the future might hold for one of today’s most influential social media platforms. If the deal were to go through, it could not only shake up the tech industry but also raise intriguing questions about the role of AI and the future of content creation. Keep your eyes peeled — this could be the dawn of a new era in social networking and technology.