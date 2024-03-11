Everyone can spot the different colored eggs but outsmart everyone by finding the chicken hidden in plain sight

This festive image features colorful painted eggs and flowers, with a hidden chicken among the eggs, along with a bunny. The brainteaser challenges viewers to find the chicken hidden among the eggs, with a hint to look at the last row. If successful, it demonstrates “egg-cellent vision.” The article also mentions other challenging brainteasers, including finding a wallet in a messy room and matching numbers in a colored box illusion. Additionally, it presents a puzzle of finding four crabs among red lobsters on the ocean floor. These brainteasers provide entertainment and challenges for those looking to test their observation skills.

