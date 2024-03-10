Everyone can see the leaves – but you have 20/20 vision and a high IQ if you can spot the camouflaged snake – The US Sun

If you have 20/20 vision and a high IQ, you may be able to spot the camouflaged snake in a tricky illusion that challenges your cognitive skills and eyesight. The illusion features a muddy floor covered in leaves and rocks, with a hidden snake blending in. If you can find the snake, you may prove your exceptional vision and intelligence. If you enjoy this challenge, there are other optical illusions and brainteasers to try, such as spotting the odd one out in a sequence of nines or finding a dog hidden in leaves. These puzzles can test your brainpower and perception skills, providing an entertaining and challenging mental workout.

Read more