Eva Mendes showed support for her partner, Ryan Gosling, following his Oscars performance on Sunday. Gosling sang the Oscar-nominated song “I’m Just Ken” from the movie “Barbie” at the 96th Academy Awards. Mendes shared photos on Instagram teasing Gosling to come home and put their kids to bed. Despite being nominated, Gosling did not win the award for best supporting actor, which went to Robert Downey Jr. “Barbie” was nominated for eight Oscars, but only won for best original song.

Read more