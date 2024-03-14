Estranged wife of Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann says he’s ‘not capable’ of crimes: lawyer

The wife of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer, Rex Heuermann, is speaking out and maintaining his innocence following his arrest in connection to the deaths of four sex workers. Asa Ellerup, who filed for divorce shortly after his arrest, stated that she will withhold judgment until the end of the trial but believes Heuermann is not capable of the crimes he is accused of. Prosecutors have charged Heuermann with the deaths of these four victims, whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach, but are still investigating six other cases. The case has included new evidence such as travel records, online searches, and DNA evidence from Heuermann’s family members. Ellerup expressed sympathy for the victims and their families, stating that nobody deserves to die in such a manner.

