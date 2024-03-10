Erling Haaland reveals secret talent and still watches it on YouTube after Man City star’s childhood video went viral

Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker, has revealed a hidden talent for rapping. As a teenager, he starred in a viral music video alongside his friends in Norway, which now has over 12 million views on YouTube. Haaland still watches the video and believes he can rap, despite admitting he has no rhythm for dancing. The 23-year-old has also recently won the Treble with City, leading to a war of words with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Haaland’s future is also in question as his agent reportedly met with Barcelona to discuss a potential transfer.

