Eric Carmen dead at 74: Raspberries singer famed for hit songs All By Myself and Never Gonna Fall in Love Again dies

Eric Carmen, the lead singer of the popular group The Raspberries, has passed away at the age of 74. Carmen was known for hit songs like All by Myself and Never Gonna Fall in Love Again. His wife, Amy Carmen, announced his death on his website, expressing the family’s sorrow and asking for privacy as they mourn. Carmen’s music touched many and will be his lasting legacy. He was also recognized for the song Hungry Eyes from the film Dirty Dancing. Fans can stay updated on this story by following The U.S. Sun for more information.

