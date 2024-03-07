Epic Samurai Saga Shogun Gains Traction on Streaming Platforms

We at 3DJuegos have already expressed our admiration for Shogun. The historical action and samurai drama have captivated fans of the genre, with many critics hailing it as a worthy successor to Game of Thrones. Now, it seems that the audience is also taking notice.

The show’s first episodes have amassed an impressive nine million views worldwide across Disney+, Hulu, and Star+ in just the first six days. This milestone sets a new record for FX premieres, surpassing the previous high set by The Bear, a kitchen drama comedy.

Shogun, based on the novel by James Clavell, is set in 17th century Japan during a civil war that will shape the century. Hiroyuki Sanada stars as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who must navigate political intrigue and deception as enemies close in around him. When a mysterious European ship brings an Englishman named John Blackthorne (played by Cosmo Jarvis) to Japan, Toranaga sees an opportunity to shift the balance of power and undermine his adversaries.

The success of Shogun should encourage Disney+ and its affiliates to continue investing in high-quality, original productions outside of their usual franchises. The series, consisting of 10 episodes, is a miniseries, so a second season is not currently planned.

As we revel in the triumph of Shogun, we look forward to more innovative storytelling on streaming platforms. The show’s blend of historical drama and political intrigue has clearly struck a chord with viewers worldwide.