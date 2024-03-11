Employees Forced to Work in Nearby Cafes Due to Poor Wi-Fi Connection

In recent days, Google has been making headlines for various reasons. A few weeks ago, news broke about Genie, Google’s AI that can create games from images in seconds. However, more attention has been drawn to Google’s fight against low-quality content and the arrest of a former engineer for trafficking information with China.

Unexpectedly, Google has faced issues with Wi-Fi connectivity in its recently built Bay View campus. Despite being a cutting-edge technology company, Google’s engineers have reported unreliable Wi-Fi, forcing some to seek better connections in nearby cafes to complete their work.

The Bay View campus was touted as an environment for success, but the lack of a stable Wi-Fi connection has hindered productivity, with employees resorting to Ethernet cables or phone hotspots. Despite complaints, Google has yet to find a solution to the Wi-Fi problem.

The root of the issue seems to lie in the building’s ceiling, which is covered with a “solar skin in the form of dragon scales” causing interference in the Wi-Fi signal. This has impacted Google’s plans for a smooth return to office work, with employees struggling to operate effectively despite the company’s stature in the tech industry.

Overall, Google’s Wi-Fi troubles highlight how even the most advanced technology companies can face unexpected challenges in ensuring a seamless working environment for their employees.