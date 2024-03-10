Emma Stone’s Voice Acting Debut in Sleeping Dogs Game

Sleeping Dogs holds a special place in my heart for various reasons. It not only served as a refreshing alternative to GTA, which seemed to lose its charm over time, but it also featured one of my favorite US stars, Emma Stone, in the original version. Emma Stone, who has the potential to win an Oscar for best actress, has always been a favorite of mine, especially for her role in The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

In Sleeping Dogs, Emma Stone played the role of Amanda Cartwright, an American student and love interest of the protagonist, Wei Shen. Their interactions in the game, set in the bustling streets of Hong Kong, allowed players to delve deeper into Amanda’s character, discovering her passions for photography and writing.

Interestingly, Square Enix promoted the game with Emma Stone and other co-stars, like Lucy Liu. Emma Stone’s involvement in the project was a surprise to many, as showcased in a behind-the-scenes video where she shared her experiences working on the game.

While Emma Stone has not returned to the gaming industry, she continues to showcase her talents through voice acting in animation projects like Robot Chicken. Additionally, fans can look forward to her upcoming portrayal of Bella Baxter in “Poor Things,” premiering on Disney+ on March 14.

Overall, Sleeping Dogs remains a memorable gaming experience for me, not just for its gameplay but also for the stellar performance by Emma Stone. It’s a testament to the blend of Hollywood and gaming, creating a unique and engaging experience for players.