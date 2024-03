Emma Stone won the Best Actress award at the 2024 Oscars for her role in “Poor Things,” preventing Lily Gladstone from becoming the first Native American woman to win in the category for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Despite the loss, Gladstone remains hopeful for future opportunities and dreams of hosting “Saturday Night Live.” The film “Killers of the Flower Moon” can be streamed on Apple TV+.

