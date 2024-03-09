Emma Stone Oscars 2024: How many Oscars has Emma Stone won? Poor things up for 11 nominations, Stone nominated for Best Actress

Media

Don’t miss out on all the glamour and excitement of Oscar Sunday on March 10! The 2024 Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC, starting with red carpet coverage at 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT. Hosted by George Pennacchio, Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez, and Rachel Brown, the red carpet coverage will continue at 4 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. PT. You can watch all the action on ABC, OnTheRedCarpet.com, and the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages. The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will begin at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than in past years. After the Oscars, catch an all-new episode of “Abbott Elementary.” It’s a night full of entertainment you won’t want to miss!

Read more

Leave a Comment