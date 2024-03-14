Embracer Sells Warhammer Space Marine 2 and KOTOR Remake at Half Price

Embracer Group, a company established in 2008, has recently confirmed the loss of one of their studios, Saber Interactive. This developer, known for Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, was sold for half of its original purchase price.

The departure of Saber Interactive from Embracer Group has sparked conversations within the gaming industry. Sources revealed that the conglomerate was planning to sell the studio, which has now become a reality with Saber Interactive joining Beacon Interactive after an agreement was signed.

The sale of Saber Interactive to Beacon Interactive, a private investment holding company led by Saber Interactive co-founder Matthew Karch, amounted to $247 million. This transaction follows Embracer Group’s acquisition of Saber Interactive for $525 million in 2020.

Despite the sale, Embracer Group retains a roster of internal studios, including Tripwire Interactive and Aspyr Media, while Saber Interactive will continue to hold licenses for Warhammer 40K and Star Wars games.

Additionally, there are rumors circulating about the potential sale of 4A Games, the studio behind the Metro saga, which was previously owned by Saber Interactive. Beacon Interactive is reportedly in talks to acquire 4A Games and Zen Studios for a fixed price.

While these developments may raise uncertainties within the gaming community, it seems that Embracer Group is strategically maneuvering its portfolio to align with its future goals. The fate of the Metro saga and other franchises under these changes remains to be seen.

