Elon Musk cancels The Don Lemon Show partnership before first episode even airs & just hours after host interviewed him

Don Lemon recently announced that his partnership with Elon Musk and X, formerly Twitter, was canceled just five days before his new show was set to debut on the platform. Lemon shared that Musk informed him of the decision shortly after he interviewed him for what was supposed to be the premiere episode of his show. Fans will have to stay tuned for further updates on this developing story. For the latest news, check back at The U.S. Sun for celebrity news, sports updates, real-life stories, pictures, and videos. Stay connected by following The U.S. Sun on X (formerly Twitter) and liking their Facebook page.

