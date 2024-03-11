Ellie Bentley, 22, left fighting for life after being dragged under car for 2 blocks in St Louis hit-and-run shooting

A British woman, Ellie Bentley, was left fighting for her life after being caught in a horror hit-and-run in the US following a gun battle. She spent two weeks in the ICU with several fractured limbs after being dragged under a car for two blocks. Ellie, who had moved to the US with her then-boyfriend, was an unlucky bystander in the shooting incident. The driver of the car that hit her knew she was there when he drove off. Ellie’s family has traveled from the UK to be with her and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses. Ellie faces a long road to recovery as she deals with the aftermath of the traumatic incident.

