Elden Ring Guide: Locate All Legendary Talismans

Diving into the enchanting world of “Elden Ring,” one of the key triumphs to achieving complete mastery over the game involves the tantalizing pursuit of legendary items. Beyond the usual weapons and spells, the game also has a variety of secret talismans for players to discover and claim. In our guide, we’ve concentrated on unveiling these hidden treasures, and we’re thrilled to share the secrets to finding all eight of them with you.

**Godfrey Icon**

Our first secret item is the Godfrey Icon, which you’ll earn as a reward for defeating the formidable enemy lurking in the Eternal Jail on the Altus Plateau. This boss, known as Godefroy the Grafted, may remind you of an earlier battle you’ve fought against Godrick. The strategies you used then will serve you just as well in this confrontation.

**Old Lord’s Talisman**

Next, we make our way to the imposing site of the Great Bridge’s Lateral Grace, which is your gateway to the battle against Maliketh in Farum Azula. Once you make it through, you’ll find stairs leading upwards. Take a left, traverse a hallway, and step out onto a balcony. Below you, there’s a ladder descending to the spot where the Old Lord’s Talisman awaits within a chest, but be warned – several werewolves stand between you and your treasure.

**Radagon’s Icon**

Venture to the Raya Lucaria Academy, beginning at the Grace Plenary Hall. Once outside, take an immediate right and descend from the ledge, keeping your eyes peeled for a ladder. Ascend, sneak in through a broken window, and discover a chest holding Radagon’s Icon.

**Radagon’s Ulcerated Mark**

In the grim expanse of Caelid awaits Fort Faroth. Inside, you’re plunged into a cellar swarming with bats. Navigate the maze of walls to uncover treasures, and explore holes in the roof for access to all the nooks and crannies of this space. High on a corpse lies the Radagon’s Ulcerated Mark, just waiting to be found.

**Favor of the Golden Tree +2**

This quest begins with defeating Maliketh in Farum Azula, turning Leyndell into the Capital of Ash. From there, seek the Grace Forbidden Lands, but rather than pressing forward into the snow, circle back to an elevator that lifts you towards an elongated bridge. Descend on another elevator and look towards the site where once a lake sat, now replaced by an ash-covered desert. Boldly drop down, dodging the looming giant enemy, and veer to the left to find the talisman resting on a corpse on a log. But be cautious as another giant enemy lies in wait.

**Marika’s Ulcerated Mark**

This talisman lies hidden in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. Start your journey from the Grace Prayer Room and emerge into the great outdoors. Your path involves a series of descents over ledges that lead you to a bridge where a demon giant holds court. Courageously leap to the deepest part, avoiding lethal threats from grafted enemies that surface. At the very end, obscured by a veil of fog that you can dissipate with a stone sword key, you’ll find a chest containing Marika’s Ulcerated Mark.

**Large Shield Talisman with Dragon Crest**

Also in Elphael, the journey for this talisman starts at the Gracia Desaguadero. Right after crossing the toxic puddles and stepping onto the balcony, take a left along a root, recline on the pillar, and then scale another root leading to the church rooftop. Be mindful of the opening in the ceiling to safely land on a wooden beam. In a chest, heavily guarded by those eerie giant insects, your prize awaits.

**Nokstella, Eternal City Moon**

Hidden within the confines of Nokstella, Eternal City, you’ll discover this talisman. Meander through an area populated by slugs and the occasional giant ant. You’ll come across some stairs leading to interior buildings, and inside one of these, a chest proudly stores the Nokstella Moon talisman. Since reaching this destination ties into Ranni’s quest, you’ll need to follow specific guidance, as accessing this place isn’t straightforward.

Embark on this epic treasure hunt, and may these secret talismans empower you as you traverse the captivating landscapes and challenges that “Elden Ring” has in store for you. With your tenacity, each hidden glory is within your grasp!