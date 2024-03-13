Easter Bunny Photo Ops in New York 2023 – New York Family

Easter is approaching, and what better way to celebrate than by taking photos with the Easter Bunny? Across New York in 2023, various locations are offering opportunities to meet and take pictures with the Easter Bunny. From malls in Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Long Island, and Westchester to centers in Rockland/Bergen and Bergen County, there are plenty of options to choose from. Photo packages start at $39.99 at most locations, and some places even offer special events like Bunny Cares days for children with special needs. Make sure to reserve your spot and create unforgettable memories with the Easter Bunny this holiday season!

