New parents in New York City don’t have to give up their pre-baby adventures. From art gallery stroller tours to fitness classes, movie screenings, and communal workspaces, there are plenty of activities to do with newborns in tow. Moms groups also provide a supportive environment for parents to enjoy meals and make friends in baby-friendly settings. New York City offers a vibrant social life for parents without compromising on quality time with their little ones.

