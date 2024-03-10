Donald Trump receives raucous reception at UFC 299 as former president arrives for Miami card with pal Dana White

Former President Donald Trump received a warm welcome from MMA fans as he attended UFC 299 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Accompanied by UFC president Dana White, Trump was greeted with cheers and chants of “USA, USA, USA” by fans in attendance. Trump has a history of attending UFC events and has been a friend of White for many years. White has praised Trump for his support of the sport and for being genuinely happy for his success. Trump’s presence at UFC 299 added to the excitement of the event, with fans expressing their enthusiasm for his attendance on social media.

