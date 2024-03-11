Donald Trump calls to ‘get rid’ of Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and replace him with GMA star as he slams ‘boring’ show

Former President Donald Trump criticized Jimmy Kimmel’s performance as the host of the Oscars, stating that he was the worst host ever and should be replaced. Trump expressed his disapproval of Kimmel’s opening and suggested that ABC replace him with George Stephanopoulos. He also criticized the show as being politically correct, disjointed, boring, and unfair. Trump called for the Oscars to be awarded to those who truly deserve them in order to improve ratings. He made these comments on Truth Social and received mixed reactions from the public.

