Dollar General forced to briefly close after its entire staff quit

The entire workforce at a Dollar General store in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, quit after citing issues such as overwork, underpayment, and a lack of appreciation. The employees left a note on the door explaining their reasons for leaving, including concerns about wasteful practices at the store. The manager had been working seven days a week and was the only one available to cover shifts when other employees were not scheduled. Despite their abrupt departure, the store was able to reopen quickly with staff from other locations or new hires. Dollar General stated that it works with Feeding America, but the manager claimed that they were throwing away items that could have been donated. The incident highlights the challenges faced by employees in the retail industry and the importance of fair treatment and respect.

