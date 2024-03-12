Discover Dragon’s Dogma 2: The Ultimate Open-World Fantasy RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2, a fantasy RPG, promises players a unique experience with epic stories, fairytale characters, and spectacular spells. However, Capcom has emphasized the design of its open world to make it stand out. The creators have highlighted the map as varied and tremendously enjoyable for players.

In a recent interview with Hideaki Itsuno, director of Dragon’s Dogma 2, the Capcom team’s goal in designing the world was to make it entertaining. Itsuno mentioned that they wanted to create a path so enjoyable that players wouldn’t feel the need to use a horse. The map was filled with lots of ‘fun’ elements to prevent players from getting bored along the way.

The team also encourages players to skip fast travel to explore the world further. Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, the producer of the game, emphasized that in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the travel experience itself is essential. The night in the game is dangerous due to limited visibility, adding meaning to distances. Players need to prepare for their travels and experience a rhythm of tension and relaxation.

Itsuno pointed out that traveling on foot allows players to experience new developments or discover alternative routes, creating drama in the game. Each player can have a unique experience, even on the same path, fostering a sense of adventure.

Overall, Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers a rich and immersive world for players to explore, emphasizing the journey itself rather than just the destinations. Players can expect a rewarding and thrilling experience as they navigate the open world filled with challenges and surprises.