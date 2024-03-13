Diablo 4 Update 1.3.4 Patch Notes: Latest Game Changes

Blizzard updates Diablo 4 to the new version 1.3.4 on PC and consoles with various improvements in gameplay and the current Season of Automatons; let’s take a closer look.

Diablo IV is available on PC, Steam Deck, Xbox, PS4, and PS5, but Blizzard does not stop and after updates 1.3.2 and 1.3.3 comes now 1.3.4 which further enhances the experience.

This new version of the game is already available on all platforms as of March 12, 2024 and comes with some corrections that are sure to be very welcome.

In the patch notes published by the company – linked in the previous paragraph – a multitude of changes of all kinds can be seen, from gameplay to the game’s UI.

It seems that the creators do not want to make the same mistakes as in previous seasons and they seem to have found a solution that satisfies everyone.

And before we get into it, this was all we had to say about the Diablo IV Tournament mode that came out on March 5: duration, rewards, rotations…

Remember that this will be the first game from Activision Blizzard to be on Xbox Game Pass, which is why Microsoft decided to update the subscriber count to the service.

Diablo 4 update to version 1.3.4: patch notes

Accessibility

An error that prevented the screen reader from reading the View button when opening the trial menu has been fixed.

An error that prevented the screen reader from announcing all the information in the trial menu unless the player was on world level IV has been corrected.

An error that prevented the screen reader from announcing group participation trials and menus with weekly results has been fixed.

An error that prevented the screen reader from reading the options of dropdown menus in various instances has been corrected.

An error that prevented the screen reader from announcing the available points in the skill tree has been fixed.

Season of the Automatons

An error that caused the steward to be considered a minion, preventing the use of the Sacrificial glyph, has been corrected.

Various

This has been all the changes from the developer, you can see many changes and updates with the new version of the game on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Now that Blizzard updated Diablo 4 to version 1.3.4 on PC and consoles with improvements to the season, dungeons, and more, it’s time to dive back into the adventure.