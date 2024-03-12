Dev Patel transforms into John Wick in Monkey Man scene

The British actor gets down to business in one of the action scenes of the film produced by Jordan Peele, which he stars in, co-writes, and directs.

2024 feels empty without seeing Keanu Reeves increasing his victim count in the John Wick saga, especially after how bizarre the fourth movie in the franchise was. The spin-off with Ana de Armas, Ballerina, being delayed to 2025 doesn’t help either. Thankfully, Dev Patel has the solution, and it’s titled Monkey Man.

Produced by Jordan Peele, the film will see the British actor taking on a “do it yourself” approach: Dev Patel stars, directs, and co-writes Monkey Man. Paul Angunawela and John Collee lend a hand with the script.

We are faced with an action thriller where revenge is the core of the plot, hence the central comparison leads us to movies like John Wick: Chapter Two or Taken, Liam Neeson’s saga.

Alongside Dev Patel in the cast of Monkey Man, we find Sobhita Dhuliwala, Brahim Achabbakhe, Pitobash, Sikander Kher, Joseph J.U. Taylor, Sharlto Copley, and Vipin Sharma, among others.

Wickian action in Dev Patel’s new movie

Through Twitter (X), Monkey Man has shared a clip full of action that reminds us a lot of the frenetic long shots of John Wick —although not reaching the level, nor the duration, of Keanu Reeves’ saga—.

The scene shows Patel’s character bursting into a kitchen —a cliché in action movies—, to make creative use of utensils, kitchenware, appliances, and, finally, a gas cylinder. Here’s the synopsis:

“Kid (Dev Patel) is a criminal who has just been released from prison and lives in India, trying to adapt to a world marked by greed and lacking spiritual values. There, he will fight to seek revenge for his mother’s death and defend the underprivileged classes.”

Monkey Man will premiere in cinemas across Spain on April 12th, because spring is a fantastic time to see someone kicking butt on the big screen.