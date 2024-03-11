Destiny Udogie delivers two-word verdict on Brennan Johnson after Tottenham Hotspur win

Brennan Johnson received praise from Destiny Udogie after Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa. Johnson scored a goal in the match, further solidifying his growing influence in the team. The winger has been in good form recently, with three goals and three assists in his last eight Premier League appearances. His performance has impressed not only fans but also his teammates. With Champions League qualification on the line, Johnson will be looking to continue his strong performances and contribute more goals to the team. Udogie’s endorsement further cements Johnson’s potential as a key player for Tottenham in the coming matches.

