Destiny 2: Towards the Light Teased Before Bungie’s Final Expansion

Bungie announces the release of a two-month free update, Towards the Light, to compensate for the delay of The Final Shape, which will be released in June.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the final update of Bungie’s science fiction shooter, which next year will no longer receive new substantial content as Bungie moves on to other games, will be released on June 4, 2024.

This last campaign was supposed to be released at the end of February, but was delayed a few months ago, at the same time that layoffs were happening at Bungie and creating a lot of uncertainty about the state of this iconic studio (creators of Halo) now within Sony.

Bungie promised that there would be free content in the meantime, and today they have announced how it will be: a two-month free update called Towards the Light. It will be released on April 9.

What does Destiny 2: Towards the Light consist of? Is it part of The Final Shape that they have advanced to compensate players, who are increasingly confused by Bungie’s movements, for the wait?

Well, we don’t know anything, or nothing more at the moment, but it does seem like there will be a lot to uncover. So much so, that they will dedicate 3 live streams in the coming days to talk about what this new content will entail.

On March 19, March 26, and April 2 these three broadcasts will take place, where they will give all the details of Destiny 2: Towards the Light (which currently has no trailer). And since you can watch them on Twitch, you can get 2 unique emblems through Twitch drops.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will be the culmination of ten years of history

Destiny 2: Towards the Light will provide the game with new (and free) content between April and May, until The Final Shape comes out on June 4.

After so many setbacks, Bungie has talked about this campaign with the intention of it being considered one of the best games Bungie has made, and the conclusion of the first ten years of Destiny’s stories.

They are also aware that Eclipse, the expansion that came out a year ago, received very bad reviews, and led to many players leaving the game (and stop buying DLCs) increasing the crisis at Bungie and the subsequent layoffs, who prefer to look to the future: games like Marathon and take a break from Destiny for a while…