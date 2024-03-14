Denver faces worst snowstorm in 3 years with travel disruptions, feet of snow expected in Front Range

A powerful winter storm is hitting Colorado, with Denver and Boulder expected to see significant snowfall, potentially the biggest storm in three years. The Rocky Mountains are also set to receive several feet of snow. Travel disruptions are expected on major highways and at Denver International Airport. Denver Public Schools have closed due to the weather, and power outages are possible due to heavy, wet snow. Winter storm warnings are in effect across the region, with Denver and other cities expected to receive between 8 and 12 inches of snow. Higher amounts are forecast for western suburbs and mountain communities.

Read more